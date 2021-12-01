Amitabh Bachchan Compliments Jaya Bachchan on KBC 13; She Hilariously Says 'Jhooth Bolte Hue...'

As Kaun Banega Crorepati completes 1000 episodes this week, Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will welcome daughter Shweta Nanda Bachchan and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda on the show to play the game. The trio will be joined by Jaya Bachchan virtually.

In a new promo from the upcoming episode, we see Jaya Bachchan making a virtual appearance via video call. The veteran actress-politician makes some interesting revelations about Amitabh. She reveals that Amitabh Bachchan never picks up call. “Aap inko phone karo, kabhi phone uthate nahi hai (You call him, he never picks)," complains Jaya. In response to her, Amitabh replies, “Internet agar gadbad hai, hum kya karein bhai (If internet is not working, how is it my fault?)"

But Shweta quickly takes Jaya’s side. Reminding him, she says, “Social media pe photo lagayenge, tweet karenge (He will share photos on social media, tweet from his account)." Soon, granddaughter Navya quizzes Amitabh Bachchan, “Jab hum parlour se aate hai aur nani ko aap bolte hai ki aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai, jhooth bol rahe hai hume ya actually me hum acche lag rahe hai (Whenever we come from beauty parlour, you tell Nani (Jaya) that she is looking good. Do you lie or you mean it)?"

In an attempt to dodge the question, Amitabh compliments his wife, “Jaya aap kitni acchi lag rahi hai." To which, Jaya hilariously replies, “Jhooth bolte hue aap bilkul acche nahi lagte." Jaya’s response leaves everyone, including Shweta and Navya, in splits.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan got teary-eyed over the 1000th episode of his popular game show Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) and thanked fans for their constant love and support. The screen icon has hosted the show since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan.

