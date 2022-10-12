Amitabh Bachchan Decks Up For Birthday Dinner With Abhishek Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan; See Pics

Amitabh Bachchan turned 80 on Tuesday, October 11. While fans went all out to celebrate the legendary actor’s milestone birthday, Big B opted for low-key celebrations. The actor’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed that Amitabh had a simple yet vibrant birthday dinner with his family members.

Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared pictures in which she was twinning with Amitabh. The father-daughter duo was seen wearing boho-style printed kurtas and posing at his home. In another picture, Abhishek joined them in a bright yellow kurta. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day."

The post received much love from stars and fans. Chunky Panday, Neha Dhupia and Zoya Akhtar dropped heart emojis while fans wished him on the post.

Prior to his birthday dinner, the megastar surprised all by stepping out of his home and meeting a sea of fans gathered outside Jalsa. In the video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, Big B can be seen waving at fans and thanking them with folded hands. In the viral clip, fans can also be seen cheering for their favourite actor as they also scream ‘Happy Birthday’.

If reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan had gone to Tirupati with his family for a special puja. The veteran actor returned on the same day and spent the rest of the evening with his family at his Mumbai home. Mid-Day reported that the actor has opted for a toned-down birthday celebration due to the demise of his politician-friend Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Meanwhile, social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the actor from across the country and the world. Shah Rukh Khan, Sonam Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Shah Rukh Khan, Shilpa Shetty, Sara Ali Khan, Goodbye co-star Pavail Gulati, Rashmika Mandanna, Sidharth Malhotra, Alia Bhatt, Dia Mirza, Anushka Sharma, Anil Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Karan Johar, Ajay Devgn also sent wishes to Big B.

