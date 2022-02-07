Amitabh Bachchan Described Lata Mangeshkar as 'Voice of the Millennium' in Speech from 2000, Watch

A day after India’s Nightingale Lata Mangeshkar died at the age of 92 in Mumbai, actor Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the veteran singer via Instagram on Monday. Lata Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday due to multi-organ failure, 28 days after contracting COVID-19. Remembering Lata ji, the 79-year-old actor shared a throwback long video from Lata Live Concert which was held in Mumbai in 2000. The video featured Big B introducing the late singer as the ‘voice of the millennium.’

The concert saw the presence of notable personalities from Hindi cinema like Govinda and late actors Rishi Kapoor and Amrish Puri. The shots capture Rekha and Rani Mukerji as well in the audience. Big B mentioned in his introduction that when he meets people from the neighbouring country, they tell him that they have everything except two things - Taj Mahal and Lata ji. The actor went on to say in his introduction that there are no amount of words that could describe a talented artist like Lata ji.

The video ended with Lata ji expressing her respect for Amitabh Bachchan. The veteran singer said, “In 1980, Amitabh had had sung two songs with me at a stage show in America. So, this time also I wish that he should share the stage with me. I have immense respect for him as an artist."

Sharing the video on Instagram, the actor wrote in the caption, “She has left us .. the voice of a million centuries has left us. She resounds now in the heavens."

The two sang Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, Yunhi Saath Chalte Chalte from the movie Silsila, which released in 1981. Lata ji and Big B performed the song with a live orchestra on stage. The song was composed by Shiv-Hari and written by Javed Akhtar.

Commenting on Big B’s post, his granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda dropped in a red heart emoticon. Another fan commented, “Deeply saddened by the passing away of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar didi. This is truly the end of an era. May her soul rest in peace.”

