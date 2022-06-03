Amitabh Bachchan Drops Wedding Photo with Jaya Bachchan On 49th Anniversary, Siddhant Chaturvedi Reacts

Today, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are celebrating 49 years of togetherness. The couple, who had met on the sets of Guddi, has spent 49 years together, amidst all joys and sorrows. And on this special day, Amitabh Bachchan remembered the day 49 years ago when he and Jaya became husband and wife.

Taking to his social media, Amitabh Bachchan posted a picture from their wedding day. Clad in a red saree, Jaya looks beautiful, while Big B is taking part in the marriage rituals in an ivory sherwani with baby pink dupatta. Captioning the photo, Amitabh Bcahchan wrote in Hindi, “I am thanking all with folded hands for the love and affection everyone has showered on Jaya and me on our wedding anniversary. Thank you. I would not be able to reply to all, so please accept my thank you here." See the picture here:

People showered their love on the comments section. Many, including Navya Naveli Nanda, and her rumoured boyfriend Siddhant Chaturvedi dropped heart emojis on the picture. So did Maniesh Paul and Usha Jadhav.

Advertisement

Granddaughter Navya also took to her Instagram stories to share some beautiful pictures of Jaya and Amitabh together. In one, Jaya can also be seen hugging Big B. Check out the pictures here:

Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan are still very actively working. On his work front, Amitabh Bachchan, who was last seen in Runway 34, is prepping for the release of Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Nagarjuna Akkineni and has Nag Ashwin’s next alongside Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in the pipeline. He also has The Intern remake. Jaya Bachchan, on the other hand, is actively involved in politics and will next be seen in Karan Johar directed Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kaahani which also stars Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.