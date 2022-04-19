Amitabh Bachchan Finally Confirms Agastya Nanda's Bollywood Debut With The Archies: 'New Chapter Begins'

After much speculation, Amitabh Bachchan has finally confirmed that his grandson Agastya Nanda is making his Bollywood debut with The Archies. The legendary actor confirmed that Agastya will be seen in Zoya Akhtar’s Netflix project on Twitter. Big B shared a fan tweet featuring the clapboard from the sets of the movie. The fan was excited about Agastya’s debut.

Retweeting the same, Amitabh said, “Agastya… A new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings my love and my wishes ever .. Do well .. and keep the flag flying." Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. He is reportedly playing the role of Archie Andrews. It is rumoured that the movie also stars Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Boney Kapoor’s daughter Khushi Kapoor.

On Monday, filmmaker Reema Katgi took to her Instagram and shared the first picture from the sets of the movie, announcing the shoot’s commencement. The picture featured a clapboard with the details of the first scene. The OG font of the comics has been used in the title. Sharing the picture, Reema wrote, “Archie’s #shootstarts #TigerBaby’s first solo production #partnerincrime @zoieakhtar @Netflix."

Rumours of the project have been doing the rounds for months now. Last month, leaked pictures of Suhana, Khushi and Agastya from what seemed to be their looks from The Archies went viral. Suhana was seen wearing a black dress with a jacket while Agastya was seen wearing a brown tee and a pair of pants. Khushi stood out in her wig. From the leaked pictures, it seems that Khushi is playing the role of Betty Cooper, while Suhana might be playing Veronica.

The Archies will reportedly be set in the 1960s and will be a live-action musical introducing the fictional town of Riverdale to a new generation. Zoya’s production company Tiger Baby Films is co-producing the project with Graphic India.

