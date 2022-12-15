Amitabh Bachchan Finally Reveals Who Gifted Him The Funky Cap And Goggles On New Year

Amitabh Bachchan is a doting grandfather to daughter Aaradhya and their adorable bond is often highlighted by how much Aaradhya takes after the talented actor. As such, it’s natural for Aaradhya as well to influence Big B and that has been evident in one of the episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 that is hosted by Bachchan himself.

In one of the episodes of KBC Juniors Special, a contestant by the name of Aaryav Shah won the fastest fingers first making him the first player to sit across the ho seat with Amitabh Bachchan. However, the young contestant from Ahmedabad, Gujarat expressed his desire to replace Big B as the show’s host.

Surprised by his response, Amitabh Bachchan prodded why he wanted to be the host of KBC, to which Aaryav answered that the host enjoys a whole lot of perks like getting a vanity van to himself, money and a Limousine. To humour Aaryav, Amitabh Bachchan went on to switch his seats with the contestant following, which Aaryav went through Big B’s report card that revealed that the superstar likes to indulge himself with vada pav, flaunting funky clothes and watching soccer.

Aaryav then showed an old picture of Amitabh Bachchan in a quirky cap and big goggles. That’s when Big B disclosed that the funky outfit was in fact gifted to him by Aaradhya during New Year 2021. The actor stated, “Ye chashma, topi aur Happy New Year likha hua, wo humko Aaradhya ne diya tha (Aaradhya game that and glasses). So, when she gifted those to me, I wore it all while celebrating new year at home and clicked a picture and also posted it."

Interestingly, the picture was first shared by him on his blog where he had written about the year 2020 and the Covid-19 pandemic. It read, “It was an odd year .. 2020 .. and the next could be odd too .. but in the better sense than the previous .. and just the feel of 1.1.’21 .. has a certain ring about it .. a ring that provokes attention and perhaps tidings of the refreshed year. It does not require more than this to be said or expressed .. at times the unsaid proves better than the said .. most of the time in all walks of life."

On the professional front, Amitabh Bachchan had a good box office run in 2022 with two of his films. The first being Ayan Mukerji’s fantasy-adventure Brahmastra and the second being Sooraj Barjatya’s slice-of-life drama Uunchai alongside Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Neena Gupta and Parineeti Chopra.

