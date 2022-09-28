Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional After Listening To KBC 14 Contestant's Story

Amitabh Bachchan’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati has emerged as the hub of entertainment and knowledge for netizens across the country. Big B has been the staple choice for the makers to host the highly popular reality TV show for over a decade now. During their stint on the hot seat, a lot of participants narrate some heart-touching stories that leave the host, along with the masses, moved. One such contestant, Shobha Kunwar, recently won the audience’s hearts after she expressed her love for Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Sony TV recently posted a reel from one of the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. In the video, an emotional Shobha Kunwar opened up about her journey of being a housewife who aspired to work at a school as a teacher. She revealed that owing to the knowledge that she gained by watching KBC, she is currently working as a school teacher.

Shobha further explained that although she does not have a single child of her own, she is able to teach 450 kids who are like her children because of Kaun Banega Crorepati. Upon listening to her heartfelt life story, a moved Amitabh Bachchan said, “It is said that a mother and a teacher are no less than god. And you, ma’am, are both."

The caption of the Instagram reel read, “KBC ki badaulat #ShobhaKunwar ji ne dhundha dusron ko jeevan dene ka naya zariya!" The reel also showed her dancing with kids, showcasing the pure joy that she experiences by educating kids. This episode is a part of KBC 14’s Navratri special week, in which 9 special women from 9 different states of the country have been invited to take part in the show and win a cash prize for themselves. This week, only women will be given the chance to participate in Fastest Finger First and make their way to the hot seat.

