Amitabh Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar Share Glimpses of Diwali Celebrations with Family

People celebrated Diwali, the festival which marks the victory of light over darkness, with joy and fervor across the country on November 4. On the occasion, Bollywood celebs also wished their fans a 'Happy Diwali.' Actors are usually traveling from one shoot location to the other, wrapping one film and getting ready for the next project. However, on Diwali, they make sure to take a break and celebrate the festival with their loved ones. Various celebs posed with their family in the Diwali pictures they posted on Instagram.

Hrithik Roshan shared some priceless pictures with his family as they celebrated the auspicious festival together. With hearts full of love and eyes full of hope, Hrithik wrote, “Here’s looking at all of you beautiful people as we journey together around the sun one more time this next round we shall learn to care for each other even better.”

This adorable video shared by Riteish Deshmukh is probably the cutest Diwali wish. The clip featured him, Genelia, their kids Riaan, Rahyl, and two other children, Avir, and Avan.

Late Irrfan Khan's son Babil Khan shared a picture with mother Sutapa Sikdar, in which the two were posing next to the Hindi Mediumactor's portrait at their home. Babil wished his Instagram family a happy Diwali.

Farhan Akhtar also shared a snap of the Diwali puja to extend festival wishes to his loved ones and fans.

Soha Ali Khan offered prayers to Goddess Laxmi with husband Kunal Khemu and daughter Inaaya Naumi Khemu. Sharing an adorable click of the family, Soha wrote, “may love and light illuminate every dark corner of your home and heart.”

Tahira Kashyap posted a candid shot with her son Virajveer. In the snap, Virajveer was seen adjusting his mother’s hair. “Always looking out for each other. Happy Diwali to you and yours,” Tahira captioned the post.

Tusshar Kapoor posed with sister Ekta Kapoor to extend wishes to his Instagram family.

Shanaya Kapoor posted two throwback pictures with father Sanjay Kapoor, mother Maheep Kapoor, and brother Jahaan Kapoor. She wrote, “Wishing everyone love, light, prosperity & happiness always. Happy Diwali.”

Karan Johar posed with his mother and children in this truly adoring Diwali post.

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a black and white picture with wife, Jaya Bachchan in which the two can be seen burning firecrackers.

Diwali celebrations will continue as India celebrates Govardhan Puja today.

