Amitabh Bachchan in Tears, Says He Was Forced to Host KBC in 2000: 'Film Mein Kaam Mil Nai Raha Tha'

A new promo from the Friday episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati was released by Sony TV. Host Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda and granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took the hot seat on the special episode yesterday. Amitabh’s wife Jaya Bachchan was present via video conferencing.

As per the promo, Amitabh revealed why he took the decision to make a transition from the big screen to the small screen to host Kaun Banega Crorepati in 2000. The actor revealed that he was not financially sound at the time as he was not getting many film offers. In the promo, Amitabh’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda asked him how he felt as the quiz show clocked 1000 episodes.

Replying to Shweta, Amitabh Bachchan said, “Darasal, ikkis saal ho gaye hain. San 2000 mein iski shuruat hui thi. Aur uss samay humko pata nahi tha. Sab log keh rahe they ke aap film se television mein jaa rahe hain, bade parde se chhote parde par aa rahe hain, aapki image ko nuksaan hoga (It has been 21 years. The show started in 2000. At that time, I had no idea. People warned me that moving from the big screen to the small screen would not be good for my image)."

Advertisement

“Lekin humari apni kuch paristhitiyan aisi thi ke mujhe laga ke filmon mein kaam jo hai wohh mil nahi raha tha, lekin pehle broadcast ke baad jiss tarah ke reaction aane shuru hue, phir aisa laga ke puri duniya badal gayi hai (However, my circumstances were such that I wasn’t getting any work in films at that time, but after the show premiered, the kind of reactions I received made me believe that the world changed for me)."

Advertisement

Amitabh Bachchan has hosted KBC since its inception in 2000, except for the third season in 2007, which was hosted by superstar Shah Rukh Khan. On the film front, Bachchan has a packed line-up with projects like Nagraj Manjule’s “Jhund", Karan Johar-backed “Brahmastra" and Ajay Devgn’s directorial “Mayday".

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.