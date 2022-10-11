Amitabh Bachchan in Tirupati on 80th Birthday; Muted Celebration Due to Mulayam Singh Yadav's Death?

It is a milestone year for Amitabh Bachchan as he turned 80 on Tuesday, October 11. The legendary actor, who has been in the industry for several decades, was seen greeting his fans outside his Mumbai home Jalsa at midnight. While several celebrations have been planned by fans and those in the industry to honour the legacy of Amitabh Bachchan, it is reported that Big B is having low-key celebrations this year.

If reports are to be believed, Amitabh Bachchan will be headed to Tirupati with his family and participating in a special puja organised for his birthday. The veteran actor is likely to return on the same day and spend the rest of the evening with his family at his Mumbai home. It is said that the actor has opted for a toned-down birthday celebration due to the demise of his politician-friend Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

“After spending Monday night at Tirupati, the family will have a special puja early in the morning, and are likely to fly back to Mumbai later in the day. They have decided against a celebration due to the demise of Samajwadi Party chief and family friend Mulayam Singh Yadav," a source told Mid-Day.

It is also reported that an intimate family dinner has been planned at his home which will be attended by wife Jaya Bachchan, children Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Nanda Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and grandchildren Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Aaradhya Bachchan.

Advertisement

While the Bachchan family has opted for a low-key bash, Film Heritage Foundation is hosting a 4-day film festival - ‘Bachchan Back To The Beginning’, showcasing some of his best films in theatres. The actor’s quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati is also playing a special birthday episode featuring Jaya Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan on Tuesday. The teasers have already hinted that it will be an emotional episode.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here