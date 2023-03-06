Amitabh Bachchan Injured During Project K Shoot; Ranbir Kapoor Makes 1st Public Appearance With Raha

Bollywood megastar injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K. The actor shared his health update through his blog. He wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home."

For more: Amitabh Bachchan Injured During Shooting of Project K, Says ‘Rib Cartilage Popped Broke…’

Advertisement

Tamil actor-turned-politician Kushboo Sundar has revealed that her father sexually and physically abused her at the age of eight and she was afraid that her mother would not believe her. In an interaction with Barkha Dutt for Mojo Story, Kushboo said that her father would “beat up" her mother who had been through the “most abusive marriage".

For more: Kushboo Sundar Shockingly Reveals She Was Sexually Abused By Her Father, Says ‘I Was Just 8…’

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, for the first time, opened up about the allegations levelled at him by his ex-wife Aaliya Siddiqui. Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor penned a long note and said that he has been termed as a bad guy everywhere because of his silence. He claimed that social media and the press are enjoying his character assassination on the basis of one-sided and manipulated videos. He then elaborated on his ordeal and gave his side of the story.

For more: Nawazuddin Siddiqui 1st Time Reacts to Ex-Wife’s Allegations, Accuses Her of Abandoning Kids

Advertisement

Kapil Sharma Show has evolved with new, innovative concepts with each passing year. In order to add to the laughter quotient of the show, celebrity guests are taken through a segment called ‘Post Ka Postmortem’ that sees Kapil reading funny comments on the celebrity’s official social media handles, and it is always fun to read them. However, Brahmastra actor Saurav Gurjar doesn’t seem to like the way the alleged fake comments were posted on his social media account, especially on a post that has Ranbir Kapoor and him posing together.

For more: Actor Saurav Gurjar Calls Out Kapil Sharma, Team for Adding Fake Comments on His Pic With Ranbir

Advertisement

Ranbir Kapoor just sent the internet into a meltdown as he made his first-ever public appearance with his daughter Raha. The Brahmastra actor was seen carefully carrying his little one in his arms as he walked to his car. The video is going viral on social media, with scores of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor fans loving the way RK is carrying his bundle of joy.

For more: Ranbir Kapoor Makes 1st Public Appearance With Daughter Raha in His Arms, Video Goes Viral

Read all the Latest Movies News here