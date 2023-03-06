Bollywood megastar injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming film Project K. The actor shared his health update through his blog. He wrote, “In Hyderabad at the shoot for Project K, during an action shot, I have got injured .. rib cartilage popped broke and muscle tear to the right rib cage .. canceled shoot .. did Doctor consult and scan by CT at the AIG Hospital in Hyderabad and flown back home .. strapping has been done and rest been advocated .. yes painful .. on movement and breathing .. will take some weeks they say before some normalisation will occur .. some medication is on also for pain .."

The actor continued, “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs ..I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around ..It shall be difficult or let me say .. I shall be unable to meet, the well wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening .. so do not come .. and do inform as much as you can to those that intend coming ..All else is well .."

Last year, the makers of Project K unveiled Amitabh Bachchan’s first looks from the film. The post called Amitabh Bachchan a “powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades." The caption of the tweet read: “Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us." The tweet was signed off by “Team Project K."

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin will see Big B share the screen with Deepika Padukone and Prabhas. The film marks the Pathaan actress’ Telugu debut. The film will release on January 12, 2024.

