Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan and More Celebs Wish Fans on Dussehra

Friday marks the auspicious occasion of Dussehra and Vijaya Dashami. Dussehra is celebrated by Indians every year to mark the victory of Lord Ram over Ravan, according to Ramayana. On the occasion, Ravan Dahan is celebrated in many parts of India. Delhi’s Ramlila Maidaan is the most famous in India for its grand celebrations. Vijaya Dashami also marks the end of Navratri and Durga Puja, with idols being submerged in water.

On the festival, Bollywood actors including Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor and others took to their respective social media accounts to wish their fans. Amitabh Bachchan took to Twitter to write, “T 4062 - Happy Dashhera."

Kareena took to Instagram stories to share an animation which read “Happy Dussehra."

Abhishek Bachchan took to social media to share an animation, along with a message written in Hindi.

Take a look at some more wishes from Bollywood celebrities:

Meanwhile, this year the celebrations have been muted due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The next festival, Diwali, will be celebrated on November 4, 2021.

