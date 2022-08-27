Amitabh Bachchan Left Stunned As Contestant Takes His Shirt Off On Kaun Banega Crorepati

Amitabh Bachchan-hosted Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has become a roaring success on the small screen. The latest season of the reality game show has become a trending topic of discussion ever since its grand premiere episode aired on August 7. Recently, KBC 14 made headlines after a contestant took his shirt off on national television and left Big B stunned.

In one of the latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati, a contestant named Vijay Gupta took everyone by amazement after winning the Fastest Finger First round, making it to the hot seat. Sony TV recently gave us a sneak peek into the episode on Instagram. In the video, an elated Vijay Gupta can be seen taking his shirt off and running around the set of KBC 14, performing his victory dance, in a vest.

The caption of theb post read, “Vijay Gupta ji ne jeet mein shirt utaar ke machayi dhamaal, lekin kya apne gyan se hotseat par woh karenge kamaal?" Soon after the video surfaced on social media, it went viral and left netizens in splits. Hundreds of users flocked to the Instagram post’s comment section to share their hilarious reactions to the video.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan is currently recovering from coronavirus. The legendary actor broke the news of contracting COVID-19 on Twitter on August 23. Along with sharing the news with fans, he also asked people who were in close contact with him to get themselves tested. Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet read, “I have just tested Covid positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also …".

Top Showsha Video

Amitabh Bachchan will next be seen alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt in the much-awaited fantasy action film Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva. The Ayan Mukerji directorial is slated to hit the big screen on September 9.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here