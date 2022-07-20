Amitabh Bachchan Left Tongue-Tied After 5-Year-Old Asks Him Why is He Still Working at 80

The Bollywood megastar, Amitabh Bachchan never misses a day to upload his blogs. The veteran actor’s blogs are a profusion of interesting revelations about his life events. You may find his take on the latest fashion trends to his opinion on being spotted by paparazzi around the city. From his daily work life to anecdotes from his decade-long career, he keeps his fans updated. This time the Runway 34 actor shared an incident when a five-year-old boy made him bemused with his question.

Big B, who might be turning old by age but lives like a young man wrote in his blog that he was working for the RBI’s ad campaign with a 5-year-old boy. In the middle of the rehearsal, the little boy asked senior Bachchan his age, to which he replied 80.

What stunned Big B was the reply coming from the child after he revealed his age. He further described the incident and wrote, “He snapped back ‘Oh! So why are you working? My grandparents are sitting at home and chilling… you should do that also…’”

This statement not only left him astonished but also tongue-tied. He mentioned that he was primarily astonished at the precocious veracity of the five-year-old and secondly he couldn’t find words to answer him back.

“So, bid him goodbye at the end of the shoot, took a picture with him and gave him an autograph, instigated by his mother, and left,” he added.

The actor further stated, “As do many matters in this digitally informative encyclopaedic world, and found its placing today… this morning… of retired work… and screamed and waved and applauded the mountainous presence of the live audience at ‘YKW’… (sic)”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Amitabh Bachchan was last seen in Jhund. He is gearing up for the much-awaited film Brahmashtra. Big B also recently finished filming for Uunchai. He also has Goodbye and the Hindi remake of The Intern in his kitty.

