Amitabh Bachchan Meets Messi, Shakes Hand With Ronaldo, Mbappe; Fans Say 'They're Lucky to Meet You'

Amitabh Bachchan, who career spans over five decades and spreads evenly across 200 films, has time and again proved his versatility as an actor. Even at this age, Big B is dishing out one film after another as well as retaining the megastar glory he has established in the world. So, it was not out of the ordinary for Amitabh Bachchan coming face to face with some of the leading footballers of the world right before the exhibition match between Riyadh XI and PSG (Paris Saint-Germain).

On Friday, the Uunchai actor took to his Instagram handle to share a video clip that showed him walking inside the stadium hands in hands with a Saudi Sheikh. The actor then proceeds to shake hands with Kylian Mbappe, Lionel Messi, Neymar Jr, Cristiano Ronaldo and other ace footballers. He was also captured interacting with them during the rendezvous. Amitabh Bachchan captioned his post, “An evening in Riyadh…" what an evening…Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Mbappe, Neymar all playing together…and yours truly invited guest to inaugurate the game…PSG vs Riyadh Seasons…Incredible!!!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fans were stoked and surprised in equal measures to see their favorite star in the company of the leading footballers of the world. One of them wrote, “They are so lucky to witness you Sir!!" Another one commented, “A legend was invited to meet and greet legends and they were all on the same page. Humble and in gratitude. 🙂 - Amitabh deserves this and Ronaldo and Messi deserve this too!" Someone stated, “You are lucky to witness them on the same page. That is still a dream for us!". Another fan hilariously asked, “Sir what were you saying to Messi and Ronaldo? Hum jahan se khade hote hai line waha se shuru hoti hai?(laughing emoji)" One of them commented, “Sir you are truly an inspiration for us!" Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “What an iconic moment(heart-eye emojis)".

In the inaugural match played between PSG and Riyadh Season XI, Ronaldo and Messi had possibly shared the pitch for the last time. The game had everything right from a missed penalty to a match packed with nail-biting moments. In the end, PSG emerged victorious with five goals as opposed to four that were scored by Riyadh Season XI.

Read all the Latest Movies News here