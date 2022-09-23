Amitabh Bachchan Mourns Raju Srivastava's Death, Confirms Comedian Opened His Eyes After His Voice Note

Two days after Raju Srivastava’s demise, megastar Amitabh Bachchan paid tribute to the comedian via his blog. Big B addressed Raju as a ‘friend’ and a ‘colleague’ and confirmed that he had sent a voice note to the comedian while he was hospitalised. Bachchan further revealed that Raju had also opened his eyes for a bit after listening to his voice message.

“Another colleague friend and creative artist leaves us…a sudden ailment and gone before time…before his creativity time completion…each day in the morning with him in spirit and information from near ones…they got advised to send a voice to awaken his condition…I did…they played it for him in his state in his ears…on one instance he did open his eye a bit…and then…went away," Amitabh Bachchan wrote.

“His sense of timing and the colloquial humour of his birth shall remain with us…It was unique, open, frank and filled with humour…he smiles from the Heavens now and will be the reason for mirth with the God’s," the Goodbye actor further added.

Earlier, it was reported that Big B sent a heartwarming voice note to Srivastava’s family while he was in the hospital. “Utho, abhi bahot kaam karna hai (Get up, you have to work a lot)," the actor said in the message.

Raju Srivastava breathed his last on September 21 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital in Delhi where he was admitted on August 9 following a heart attack. From Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, actors Ravi Kishan, Shekhar Suman and Vicky Kaushal, and The Kashmir Files director Vivek Agnihotri also paid tribute to the late comedian.

Raju Srivastava was a popular name. Having starred in a few films in the 90s and 2000s, he went on to become a household name when he appeared in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge. He went on to star in several other comedy shows, including Comedy Ka Maha Muqabala, Comedy Circus, and Comedy Nights with Kapil.

