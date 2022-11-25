Amitabh Bachchan's Image, Name, Voice Cannot Be Used Without Permission, Says Delhi HC

The Delhi High Court on Friday passed an interim order restraining persons at large from violating Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan’s “publicity rights". Renowned lawyer Harish Salve appeared for Bachchan, who filed a suit in the High Court, seeking protection of his name, image, voice, and personality attributes.

“The plaintiff is likely to suffer irreparable loss and harm. Some of the activities may even bring his disrepute. In view of the above, an ex parte ad interim order is passed, " Justice Navin Chawla stated.

“It cannot seriously be disputed that the plaintiff (Bachchan) is a well-known personality and is also represented in various advertisements. The plaintiff is aggrieved by the defendants using his celebrity status to promote their own goods and services without his permission or authorisation. Having considered the plaint, I am of the opinion that a prima facie case is made out and the balance of convenience also lies in his favour," Justice Chawla continued.

The lawsuit stated that Amitabh Bachchan’s name was being used by mobile application developers to conduct lotteries illegally, while others were selling T-shirts with his image.

“This nonsense has been going on for a while… there is a lottery in Gujarat where the defendant has brazenly copied (the) logo of KBC where his photographs are all over it… it appears to be scam… There is no lottery… no one wins," Salve was quoted as saying by Indian Express.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen in Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He was last seen in Uunchai on the big screen. Before that, he starred in Brahmastra Part I- Shiva and Goodbye.

