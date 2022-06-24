Amitabh Bachchan On Chor Bazaar’s Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem

We all know how much Amitabh Bachchan is revered not only in India but outside our borders as well. Amitabh Bachchan’s superstardom is loved by all. And, fans, including budding actors, never miss a chance to pay their humble tribute to the Shahenshah of Bollywood.

Well, the Telugu film industry isn’t far behind. Yes, we are talking about the Bachchan Saab fan anthem from the film Chor Bazaar, which has released today.

And, when an Amitabh Bachchan fan shared the song on Twitter and tagged the actor, Sr Bachchan didn’t miss it. After watching it, the veteran star wrote, “Uffff. what to say. This is so gratifying .. my love and respect."

Crooned by Mangli, the energetic number, Bachchan Saab fan anthem, has lyrics penned by Mittapally Surender and music composed by Madeen SK.

Chor Bazaar, directed by Jeevan Reddy, stars filmmaker Jagannath Puri’s son Akash Puri as a die-hard fan of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan. And, the song depicts his love and admiration for the star. Bachchan Saab Fan Anthem was released last week and was launched by Tollywood star Ravi Teja. Interestingly, the name of Akash Puri’s character in the film is also Bachchan Saab.

The film stars Gehna Sippy as the female lead. VS Raju production under IV Productions has backed the project.

Meanwhile talking about Amitabh Bachchan’s work front, he is slated to appear in Brahmastra, Uchhai, Butterfly, Good Bye and Project K.

