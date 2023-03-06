Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan injured himself during the shooting of his upcoming film, Project K. The actor shared the health update through his blog. But this is not the first time the veteran actor has sustained injury while shooting for a film. Everyone vividly remembers the time when he barely escaped death on the sets of the 1983 film Coolie.

While shooting a fight scene with Puneet Issar’s on-screen character Bob, Amitabh Bachchan’s character Iqbal who was supposed to fall on the table ended up landing at the corner, rendering him unconscious on Manmohan Desai’s sets. The actor was declared dead for two minutes following which he had to get multiple surgeries. For nearly two months, the actor fought hard and the whole nation prayed for his recovery. The actor had once recalled the whole experience in an interview with Stardust.

Bachchan had shared, “See, I never knew that I was going to die. I knew that there was something very wrong with me but I never knew that I was going to die. And the entire period when I was seemingly gone, when I was struggling for life, I was in a state of coma. I was unconscious. That was a difficult period for my family. It was easy for me because I was oblivious. The difficult period for me started after I got okay. When you’re told what you’ve been through. And it’s not enough that you’ve been told."

He had further added, “The worst phase is when you discover that what they have told you is, in fact, true. Your entire body is finished from within. You’re in full bloom, you’re healthy and you’re full of life and gusto. And to suddenly find that the body is not there. You can’t move your fingers. Your legs can’t support you. And your whole system has gone through a battering. But you know that it was there. It was just there the other day. How come it’s not working? It was a very frightening time."

Last year, the makers of Project K unveiled Amitabh Bachchan’s first look from the film. The post called Amitabh Bachchan a “powerhouse that has entertained for more than 5 decades." The caption of the tweet read: “Can’t wait to show the world the new avatar you’ve unleashed this time. Here’s to the 80th & many more! May the force be with you always & you’re the force behind us." The tweet was signed off by “Team Project K."

