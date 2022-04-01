Amitabh Bachchan Participates in Evening Ganga Aarti in Rishikesh, See Pics

Bollywood veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan was recently spotted in Rishikesh where he offered his prayers at the evening Ganga Aarti along with Swami Chidanand Saraswati. The actor was spotted along with other devotees who were also present at the location. Big B wore an off-white kurta and pajama with a sky blue sleeveless overcoat. The 79-year-old actor held the brass holder for the brightly-lit diyas as priest Chidanand Saraswati read the aarti.

Big B also shared pictures from Rishikesh as he stood near the banks of Ganga. The actor posted a picture on his blog and added in the caption, “the Ganga provokes divinity, embraces the soul in a way no other can and emotes in a manner unknown to mankind. We see, we hear, we know but we do not.”

Last week, Big B shared another picture from the Ganges on Instagram. The actor was spotted taking a ride in a boat as he wore a blue floating jacket and touched the Ganga river. Sharing the picture on the social media platform, Big B added a Hindi poem in the caption which roughly translated to, “Oh mother Ganga You don't know us, Oh mother Ganga, all people worship together. Let me perform the aarti oh Ganga maiya. You are not going to know us.”

Besides his love for the Ganges, Big B is also shooting for his next movie in the religious city of Himalayan state Uttarakhand. In his latest Instagram post, the actor shared a picture with his co-actor Rashmika Mandanna.

Big B’s Instagram post featured him in a striped white shirt and white shawl, while Telugu actress Rashmika was spotted in a sky blue cardigan with a matching t-shirt underneath. Sharing the picture on Instagram, Big B added in the caption “Pushpa.” The veteran actor’s caption was an ode to Rashmika’s latest Telugu film opposite Allu Arjun.

Big B and Rashmika will star in upcoming film Goodbye, which is being directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures and Reliance Entertainment.

