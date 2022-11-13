Amitabh Bachchan Pens Emotional Note After Rakesh Kumar's Death, Says He Will Hesitate to Go to His Funeral

Filmmaker Rakesh Kumar, who directed Amitabh Bachchan in several films, passed away at the age of 81. Big B, took to his blog to pen a heart-wrenching note for the late soul and shared that he would hesitate to go to his funeral. The filmmaker directed the superstar in films such as Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana, Khoon Pasina, and Do Aur Do Paanch. Big B wrote, “But morose is the day… for another colleague has left us and me in particular… Rakesh Sharma , first AD to Prakash Mehra on ZANJEER .. then independent director for other PM (Prakash Mehra, as we often joked with him, as the PM of the country) films… and singularly - Hera Pheri, Khoon Pasina, Mr Natwarlal, Yaarana , et al… and such great camaraderie on sets and elsewhere, socially, during events and Holi…"

He continued that people like Rakesh leave an imprint that is “hard to remove or forget." “His sense of screenplay and direction, writing and execution on the spur of the moment and the fun times on location during Nattu and Yaarana .. his complete faith in his worth… and the ease with which he would grant us the liberty of skipping shootings on the odd day, just to be able to spend time relaxing fooling around and being in the company of uncontrollable laughter and gaiety…," he continued.

Advertisement

The actor also added that he will hesitate to go to Rakesh’s funeral as he will not be able to bear the site of an inert Rakesh. “A most affable and kind-hearted human, ready to step up to any kind of inconvenience that artists that worked with him, faced! No I shall hesitate to go to his funeral… for I shall not be able to bear the sight of an inert Rakesh! You made many of us prominent with your innovative ideas for story and film, Rakesh, and you shall ever be remembered… " Big B concluded.

A prayer meeting will be held today, November 13 in Mumbai, Andheri. His family members confirmed the news on social media and shared an obituary note.

Read all the Latest Movies News here