The Bachchans are super busy promoting and signing films this season. And despite their hectic schedules, the family has come out in support of one another. The affection that Big B has for his son Abhishek Bachchan, was on full display in his recent Instagram post that he penned especially for him. For his part Abhishek has become the cheerleader for his wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as she prepares for her big comeback on the silver screens with Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan:I.

The Don actor took to Instagram and shared a collage of the father-son duo atop cars as they were surrounded by a crowd of fans. The actor penned a moving caption to capture the love and pride he feels for his son. Amitabh wrote, “ मेरे बेटे , बेटे होने से मेरे उत्तराधिकारी नहीं होंगे ; जो मेरे उत्तराधिकारी होंगे , वो मेरे बेटे होंगे ❤️. You are Abhishek .. the truest uttaraadhikaari .. my pride , my ultimate joy .."

The Runway 34 actor also hyped his daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan who will be seen as Queen Nandini of Pazhuvoor in Mani Ratnam’s next Ponniyin Selvan:I. The first teaser of the film was released on Friday. Amitabh shared the teaser on his official Instagram handle with the caption," The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1"

Aishwarya’s husband Abhishek meanwhile, also reposted the teaser on his story to support his wife’s upcoming release with a fire and power emoticons. Ponniyin Selvan:I is slated for a release on 30th September.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is gearing up for the release of Brahmastra, a mythological drama, alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. The film, directed by Ayan Mukerji is set to hit the theatres on September 9, this year. Amitabh also has Nag Ashwin directed sci-fi thriller Project K alongside Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani in the pipeline.

On the other hand, Abhishek Bachchan will be nex seen in R Balki’s Ghoomer.

