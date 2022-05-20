Amitabh Bachchan Praises Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya’s Look In Cannes; See Pics

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan took to Instagram on Thursday to post a collage featuring his son, Abhishek Bachchan, his daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and his granddaughter, Aaradhya Bachchan. The family of three were dressed in gorgeous ensembles as they posed at a L’Oréal event during the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival which is currently underway.

The post by the Don actor consisted of two screenshots arranged in a collage. One featured the adorable family as they smiled at the camera while the second photo showed only Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was a sight to behold as she stood out in a pink shimmery number that ended in a flurry of dark pink sequins. The outfit was paired with a silky hot pink throw that completed her ethereal and elegant vibe. Abhishek Bachchan stood tall in a traditional black and white tux and a pair of glasses as his wife looped her arm around his. Their daughter, Aaradhya donned the cutest ensemble consisting of a red gown with a matching hairband.

Under the post, Amitabh Bachchan wrote, “पुत्र , बहु , पोती .. 🌹🌹🌹", (Son, Daughter-in-law, Granddaughter).

Abhishek Bachchan commented with his iconic one-liners and said, “Progress report. 😁❤️", while fans flooded the comment sections with strings of compliments and hearts emoticons for the adorable family as well as their patriarch, Amitabh Bachchan. Well-wishers complemented the trio’s outfits while many labelled them as “the perfect family", followed by strings of hearts and assorted emojis.

On the work front, Abhishek Bachchan recently appeared on Dasvi, starring Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur. The social comedy was released on the OTT platform, Netflix and was received with lukewarm reviews. Amitabh Bachchan will be appearing in Ayan Mukherji’s high budget film, Brahmastra. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in lead roles.

The 2022 version of the Cannes Film Festival saw a diverse Indian delegation including Aishwarya Bachchan, who is a regular at the festival, Pooja Hegde, who made her debut this year as well as R Madhavan, AR Rahman, Tamannaah Bhatia and Nawazuddin Siddiqui among several others. Deepika Padukone generated waves when she joined the Cannes’ diverse jury as a member. The Cannes Film Festival is one of the most prestigious film festivals in the world and will continue till 28th May.

