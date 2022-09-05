Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Goodbye Trailer To Be Released On Sept 6 - Are You Excited?

The trailer of Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Goodbye will be released tomorrow i.e on August 6. On Monday, trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to Twitter and announced the same along with a new poster of the movie. In the poster, Big B can be seen sitting on a chair with a puppy in his arms as Rashmika Mandanna, Pavail Gulati and others surround him, While Amitabh wore a yellow hoodie, Rashmika sported a pink hoodie. Dressed in a green saree, Neena Gupta can also be spotted in the picture. Abhishek Khan, Sahil Mehta and Payal Thapa also feature in the poster.

“AMITABH BACHCHAN: ‘GOOD BYE’ TRAILER TOMORROW… Team #GoodBye - starring #AmitabhBachchan and #RashmikaMandanna - will unveil #GoodByeTrailer tomorrow… Directed by #VikasBahl… In *cinemas* 7 Oct 2022… #NewPoster," Taran Adarsh’s Tweet read.

Advertisement

It was just a couple of days back that Amitabh Bachchan took to his Instagram handle and dropped another poster of the film in which he was seen flying a kite while Rashmika, who will play his daughter in the film, was seen holding the thread behind him. While Big B donned a white kurta and paired it with a blue puffer jacket, Rashmika wore salwar suit. “Family is important. When everyone leaves you, it is family that remains," he wrote in Hindi. “Goodbye releasing in cinemas near you on October 2022!" he added.

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Goodbye is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor’s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co. The film is all set for worldwide release in cinemas on 7th October 2022.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, besides Goodbye, Amitabh Bachchan will also be seen in Mission Majnu with Sidharth Malhotra and Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor. On the other hand, Amitabh Bachchan is currently gearing up for the release of Brahmastra. He also has Project K, The Intern and Uunchai in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here