Amitabh Bachchan Reacts To Comments About Promoting Son Abhishek’s Dasvi, Tweets 'Kya Kar Loge?'

Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan is a proud father who is too excited about his son Abhishek Bachchan’s latest film Dasvi. The film premiered today on Netflix. It has been quite evident that Amitabh Bachchan has been very actively promoting his son’s latest film. From its first look to its trailer, Big B has shared a lot of promotional posts on his official social media account. Even Abhishek recently called his father the official “Public Relations Officer" of Dasvi. But recently, a few Twitterati questioned the veteran actor over relentlessly promoting the movie. Now, without replying to any specif user, the Jhund actor reacted to comments in his own style. Amitabh Bachchan took to his official Twitter account and confessed that he will continue to promote his son’s film.

Big B wrote on Twitter, “Ji haan huzoor, main karta hu: badhai, prachar, mangalachar. Kya kar loge (Yes sir, I do share: congratulations, promotions, invocations! What will you do)" Earlier, Abhishek Bachchan had revealed that he has been panicking because his father has become a “PRO"(Public Relations Officer) of Dasvi, and is promoting his film with so much dedication that he is worried that Dasvi has to “live up to all that now". Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan’s tweet here:

Often, the father and son take it to their respective social media accounts, to cheer for each other’s projects and work. Last month, the veteran actor appreciated his son through a tweet wherein he expressed that Abhishek has proved to be a fitting “uttaradhikaari" (heir). While dropping the link to Dasvi’s trailer, Amitabh quoted his father, poet Harivansh Rai Bachchan, and wrote, “Mere bete, bete hone se tum mere uttradhikari nahi hoge. Jo mere uttradhikari honge, wo mere bete honge - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, tum mere uttradhikari hoge, bus keh diya to keh diya (My son, you will not be my heir just because you are my son. My heir will be my son - Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Abhishek, you will be my heir, I have said it."

Abhishek responded to his father’s tweet and wrote, “Love you Pa, always and eternally." Talking about the film, Tushar Jalota’s directorial has witnessed its release on Netflix India and Jio Cinema today. Apart from Abhishek Bachchan, the social comedy features, Yami Gautam and Nimrit Kaur in the lead roles. And so far the movie has garnered mixed reviews.

