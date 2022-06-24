Amitabh Bachchan Reacts to Don's Song 'Yeh Mera Dil' Played in Ms Marvel, Take a Look

MCU’s latest mini-series Ms Marvel has taken the desi internet by storm with its Bollywood references. Starring Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, the series introduces Marvel’s first Muslim superhero to lead their own show. The character of Kamala, who is a Pakistani-American, is in touch with her desi roots, hence, we find a lot of popular references in the series. The second episode saw the characters talk about Shah Rukh Khan and his films whereas the third episode featured several Bollywood songs in a wedding sequence.

One of those songs was from Amitabh Bachchan’s Don, and now the megastar has reacted to it. A fan of Big B took to Twitter to write, “This afternoon I was working & I felt like I heard the music of yeh mera dil from Don, for a min felt like I maybe dreaming. But when the song sound came again I stepped down to find that my 6 yr old is watching Miss Marvel which had the song in ep3 @SrBachchan is everywhere 💐🙏"

Reacting to it, Mr Bachchan wrote, “wow .."

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Ms Marvel also marks the MCU debut of Bollywood filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar. Pakistani actor Fawad Khan is also said to make a cameo in the series. News18’s review of the third episode that was released recently reads, “Unlike the other recent Marvel series such as Hawkeye or Moon Knight, Ms Marvel is till now low on action but it focuses on strengthening the character arcs and their bonds with each other. Family values and their importance is emphasised throughout the episode- whether it is Muneeba opening up to Kamala or Yusuf giving a pep talk to Aamir before his wedding."

Ms Marvel is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

