Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Being Tricked to Shoot with Real Snake Despite Phobia: 'I Was Almost Dead'

In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, host and veteran star, Amitabh Bachchan made an interesting revelation. While quizzing his contestant, Big B revealed that he fears snakes. During one of the rounds, contestant Naveen Kumar was asked a pictorial question that showed a goat, a snake, a cow, and a tiger. After Naveen replied correctly, host Amitabh Bachchan requested for the photos to be deleted, especially the one showing a snake. This gave rise to an interesting revelation as the contestant mentioned that he was scared of snakes and gets a fever every time he sees one. Big B agreed with him and said, “What should I tell you? I have had the fever so many times, for the same reason. I am in a profession, where it is very difficult to stay away from snakes."

Advertisement

He said that often actors have a scene that requires them to talk to snakes and jokingly added that they request them not to bite. Recalling one such scene he said, “In one of my scenes, I had a snake on my chest. I can’t tell you I was almost dead and told them I can't do it. I told my director I won’t be able to do this scene." The director convinced him that Big B can enact the scene with a rubber snake, to which the actor agreed. After holding the ‘rubber snake’ he went ahead and said his dialogue and the scene ended perfectly with people clapping on the sets.

Later on, one of his assistants told him that the snake was not made of rubber, but was a real snake. Amitabh Bachchan further stated that he was shocked and in complete disbelief as he had failed to notice that the snake was real.

On his professional front, Amitabh will next be seen in Goodbye where he will share screen with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. The trailer of the film had released just a few days back. He is also apart of director Sooraj Barjatya’s film Uunchai along with Anupam Kher, Parineeti Chopra and Boman Irani. The upcoming film is all set for a November 11 release.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here