Amitabh Bachchan Remembers Raju Srivastava On KBC, Comedian’s Family Pens Note

Veteran comedian Raju Srivastava might have bid adieu to the world on September 21 but his excellent comic timing and humorous personality are etched in the minds of millions. Raju Srivastava’s name pops up in numerous references even today. Recently, in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, hosted by legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, the actor asked a question about Raju Srivastava.

Amitabh’s gesture left the late Raju Srivastava’s family impressed. They thanked the Big B of Bollywood by sharing some screenshots of the question along with penning a heartfelt note on social media from the late comedian’s official Instagram account.

The question asked by Amitabh as seen in the Instagram post read, “How do we better know the comedian Satya Prakash Srivastava, who passed away in September 2022?" The options, displayed on the screen included - A. Bhanu Srivastava, B. Rahul Srivastava, C. Raju Srivastava, and D. Atul Srivastava. The screenshots have been taken from the sets of KBC itself.

Advertisement

Along with the pictures, Raju Srivastava’s daughter Antara thanked Amitabh Bachchan for remembering the comedian “through a question." Expressing her gratitude, on behalf of the family, she wrote, “We’re sincerely thankful to you Shri Amitabh Bachchan uncle for showering your love and blessings for dad Raju Srivastava by remembering him through a question in your renowned show KBC (Kaun Banega Crorepati) last week. This is the fourth time that a question has been featured about him on the show. Special thanks to Sony Tv Official."

As soon as the post was shared on the photo-sharing app, Raju Srivastava’s fans got emotional, remembering the late comedian. “Thankful To Sony Tv Official And Amitabh Bachchan sir," wrote one user. “Legends Never die," dropped in a second. “Always miss you Raju sir, aapke jese koi nahi hai na hoga kabhi Raju sir," noted another individual.

Advertisement

Earlier, Antara Srivastava also dropped a string of throwback pictures of her late father and Amitabh Bachchan on social media where she expressed her gratitude toward the Sholay actor for being the pillar of “strength and support" during the tough times. Check out the post here.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to the All Indian Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital on August 10, after he suffered from a heart attack while working out. He was on life support and breathed his last at the hospital a few days later.

Read all the Latest Movies News here