Amitabh Bachchan Returns to Work Amid Rise in Covid-19 Cases, Shares Cheeky Instagram Post

Amitabh Bachchan has always been a trendsetter whether in films or real life. Apart from his vocal personality, Big B makes us all go aww over his style too. At the age of 79, when many people retire and relax at home, Big B continues to enjoy working. On Sunday, Big B posted a picture of him on Instagram showing off his long white beard and highlighting his concern over halted work. Captioning the picture, he wrote, “Kaam wam sab band hai, bas dadhi badhti ja rahi hai."

The senior Bachchan on Monday shared another picture, revealing that he is back at work and following all COVID-19 precautions. He can be seen wearing a white hoodie paired with black track pants and matching loafers. Amid rising COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, Big B is taking all precautions like wearing a mask, sanitisation, maintaining social distance and getting vaccinated.

Advertisement

Apart from the catchy caption, one thing that caught the eyes of fans was his comfortable style. While teasing his grandfather, Navya Nanda commented on Big B’s photo, asking whether she can have the hoodie. Navya wrote, “Can I have this hoodie?"

This isn’t the first time Big B is making us obsess over his hoodie looks. A few days ago, he posted another picture of him wearing a black printed hoodie. Dedicating the caption to the dog printed on his hoodie, he wrote, “when you are looking in the same direction .. you don’t need to be chained .. FREEEDOOOMMM !!!"

Another cool look that fans loved is from his music studio. Wearing a black zipped hoodie and a headband, Big B is giving millennials some major fashion goals.

Advertisement

Last month, he posted a picture of him taking a dig at his fashion game, writing a witty caption about the mismatched outfit he was carrying. Wearing a white salwar, a blue hoodie and a white t-shirt inside, he captioned the photo, “Salwaar, banyan aur Hoodie .. fashion ki toh —- !!!"

Advertisement

Reel or real life, Big B is a true inspiration for all.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.