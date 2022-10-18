Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Abhishek Bachchan Asked Him to Do Uunchai, Says 'Ek Baar Bete Ne...'

Sooraj Barjatya is all set to make a grand comeback with Uunchai. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, Sarika and Danny Denzongpa. Amitabh Bachchan who recently celebrated his 80th birthday is on a roll currently with Brahmastra and Goodbye. And with Rajshri Productions Uunchai, Big B revealed that his son and actor Abhishek Bachchan had insisted he do the film.

At the trailer launch, the Sholay actor expressed, “Ek baar bete ne bol diya toh uski baat maan li humne(My son had to only tell me once and I agreed for this venture). This is not my first association with Rajshri Productions, I have worked with them in my earlier days. Jaya (Bachchan) and Abhishek (Bachchan) too have worked with them. It is an honour for me that Sooraj ji gave me a chance to work in a film like Uuchai with such great actors. I would like to congratulate everyone."

Sooraj Barjatya further shared that working with Amitabh Bachchan was fun because he would seldom discuss the nuances of poetry and film-making. He stated, “Amit ji has been the easiest actor I have worked with. Spending time with him off the set, in the van, was very special because he would talk about poetry and filmmaking. We would learn so much from him, but on the set, he would just listen. That’s the greatness of an actor like him."

Uunchai is the story of three friends who take a trek to the Everest Base Camp. A simple trek turns out to be a personal, emotional and spiritual journey as they battle their physical limitations and discover the true meaning of freedom. It is the 60th film under Rajshri Productions and hence would mark the diamond jubilee of the famed production house. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 11 November 2022.

