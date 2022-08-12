Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Attempted Civil Services Exam But 'Fail Hote Gaye'

One of the most awaited reality shows, Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14 went on air on August 7 this year. With the current season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan is hosting the show for the 13th time. In one of the recent episodes of the show, Big B revealed that even he attempted the civil services exam but failed to clear them.

In an episode that aired on August 11, Big B welcomed a government servant, Sampada Saraf Gurjar to the show. Post her introduction, Amitabh Bachchan shared that he has come across many contestants who have attempted the civil services exams, adding that he knows it is not a cakewalk. “Even I tried for civil services exam many times after college. But I could not clear. Fail hote gaye (I kept on failing)," he said. Following this, Sampada shared that even her her mother attempted the exam several times and later guided her too. She further revealed that her in first attempt, she cleared DSP selection and with her second attempt she became Deputy Collector.

Advertisement

During the show, Big B briefly connected the contestant with Bollywood actor Sonu Sood as well on a video call. Amitabh Bachchan recalled the days when the second wave of COVID hit the country and said, “When we were hit by the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic and there was oxygen crisis, Sampada helped him a lot in reaching and connecting through not just her district but also nearby districts."

ALSO READ: Raju Srivastava Health Update: Comedian Still Unconscious; Suffered Brain Damage After Heart Attack

Sampada shared that it was Sonu’s team who had reached out to her for a case during the first wave. Furthermore, they stayed connected for the second wave as well. “I reached out to my contacts, and we got help along with Sonu sir’s connection," she said.

Sampada Saraf Gurjar is a 27-year-old deputy collector from Bhopal. She took over the hot seat from Shruthy Daga who quit the show after bagging Rs 50 lakh.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here