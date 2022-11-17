Amitabh Bachchan Reveals He Used to Fast For Jaya Bachchan On Karwa Chauth

Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan rule our hearts when it comes to their adorable chemistry. Recently, the couple was seen together for the first time on the television reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati season 14. And without any doubt, fans loved every bit of their presence there.

As it was Big B’s 80th birthday, the special episode featured Abhishek Bacchan as the host of the show. While the family’s on-screen reunion made us happy, they also made some interesting revelations. BigB revealed that he use to keep fast for his wife Jaya on Karwa Chauth in the initial years of their marriage.

In a recent episode of KBC, BigB will be seen praising a contestant’s long hair. He said, “Humne apni patni se byaah ek iss wajah se kiya tha kyuki unke baal kaafi lambi the (I married my wife because she had very long hair)." This promo video was posted by the official account of Sony TV on Instagram.

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan met for the first time on the set of Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s 1971 film Guddi. Jaya and Amitabh have appeared in several films together. Zanjeer, Abhimaan, Chupke Chupke, Sholay, and Kabhi Kahushi Kabhie Gham are among them. They were married in 1973.

They are the parents of actor Abhishek Bachchan, businesswoman, and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda. Agastya Nanda, Navya Nanda, and Aaradhya Bachchan are their three grandchildren. Abhishek Bachchan is married to actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. Nikhil Nanda is Shweta’s husband.

Amitabh’s film, Uunchai, was recently released in theatres. The cast includes Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Sarika, and Neena Gupta. Sooraj Barjatya made his directorial debut with this film, seven years after his previous release, Prem Ratan Dhan Payo.

