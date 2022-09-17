Amitabh Bachchan Reveals Why His Father Named Their First House ‘Prateeksha’ in KBC 14; Read On

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan owns a total of five houses and each comes with a unique name. While the most popular is Jalsa, where the actor currently stays with his family, the other four are Janak, Prateeksha, Vatsa, and a Bungalow right behind Jalsa. It is obvious to get intrigued by the names of the residences. And in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, Big B reflected on the reason behind naming his first house, Prateeksha.

In the fastest finger first, Big B threw all three questions to the contestants. And going by their answers, it was contestant Prakyath Shetty, who was at the top of the leaderboard. He became the first play-along contestant to sit on the hot seat with Amitabh Bachchan.

Introducing the contestant to the audience, Big B informs that Prakyath is a senior associate in a multinational company. He also welcomes the contestant's sister, Pratiksha, who was sitting in the audience. Amitabh Bachchan called “Pratiksha a very beautiful name”, and went on to reveal that his father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, had also named their house Prateeksha.

Explaining it further, Big B said, “People ask me why you kept your house name Prateeksha, but I convey to them that I did not choose it, my father did. Therefore, I questioned my father why did you keep the name Prateeksha, he has a poem where there is a line that says, swagat sabke liye hain par nahi hain kisi ke liye Pratiksha.”

For the unversed, Prateeksha is the first bungalow Amitabh Bachchan bought in Juhu. He lived in this house with his parents Dr. Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan. Big B visits Prateeksha regularly to pray at the family temple, which is said to be hand-built by his father. Amitabh Bachchan had also preserved both his father's and mother’s rooms just the way it was when they were alive. In 2007, the grand wedding of Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai also took place in Prateeksha.

