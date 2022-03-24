Amitabh Bachchan Roped In To Play A Cameo Role In Kamal Haasan Starrer Vikram: Report

Kamal Haasan starrer much-anticipated action thriller titled Vikram has been hitting the headlines ever since its announcement was made. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj the flick also stars Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi. While fans have been eagerly waiting for the announcements related to the film, we have got them the latest development around it. The latest buzz in Kollywood is that Amitabh Bachchan also has played an important cameo role in the film, reported Pinkvilla.

However, nothing in this regard has ever been revealed by the movie’s team. If the report turns out to be true, this is a great addition to the film’s cast. Several reports suggest that the star will appear in the climax scene of the movie.

The shooting of Vikram was wrapped recently after 110 days of rigorous work. Reportedly, Kamal Haasan had opted out as the host of Bigg Boss Ultimate to fulfill his shooting commitments to the film. The action drama is slated to hit the theatres on June 3, this year. The music for Vikram has been composed by Anirudh Ravichander. Cinematography has been handled by Girish Gangadharan and editing, by Philomin Raj.

The makers of Vikram have been piquing the curiosity of fans by sharing glimpses of the film. Earlier this month, by sharing a behind-the-scenes video of Vikram, Kamal Haasan announced the release date of his upcoming action-drama. Announcing the release date of the project, Kamal wrote, “I am waiting with bated breath for our ‘Vikram’ to release world over, in theatres on June 3rd, 2022. #VikramFromJune3."

The digital and satellite rights of the film have been sold at a whopping price of Rs. 112 crores. It is known that the deal has almost covered the film’s budget.

For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan is also working with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone in Nag Ashwin’s Project K. The Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham actor has previously shared screen space with Deepika Padukone in Piku. With Project K, fans will get to witness the first-ever collaboration of Prabhas and Big B. The movie that has been touted as a science-fiction drama, will also see the primary association for Deepika Padukone and Prabhas.

On the work front, Kamal Hassan will also be seen in Indian 2 directed by S. Shankar. Bankrolled by Allirajah Subaskaran under the banner Lyca Productions, Indian 2 is a sequel to S Shankar’s 1996 film Indian.

