Amitabh Bachchan Says Rajinikanth Gives Him 'Too Much Credit' While Thanking Him For Birthday Wishes

Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Rajinikanth's tweet featuring a sweet birthday wish for Big B.

Last Updated: October 12, 2022, 11:41 IST

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan expressed his gratitude towards superstar thalaivaa Rajinikanth for his birthday wishes. On October 11, Tuesday, Rajinikanth took to Twitter and wished Big B. He was all praise for the actor and called him an inspiration. Replying to his wish, a humble Amitabh said that he was giving him ‘too much credit.’

Taking to Twitter, Amitabh wrote, “Rajni .. sir .. you give me too much credit .. I cannot compare myself to your immense presence stature and glory .. you have been not just a colleague,but a most dear friend.. your graciousness I do envelop with my gratitude and love."

For the unversed, Rajinikanth tweeted, “The legend.. someone who has inspired me always… the one true sensation and superhero of our glorious Indian film fraternity enters 80 .. happy birthday my dearest and most respected

@SrBachchan Amitabh ji .. with lots of love and best regards always."

Rajinikanth and Amitabh share a close bond. They have worked in a few hit films together. These include Andhaa Kaanoon (1983), Geraftaar (1985) and Hum (1991). Rajinikanth has also worked on a few projects with Big B’s daughter-in-law, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as well. These include Enthiran and 2.0. They were recently also seen bonding at the Ponniyin Selvan 1 event.

Meanwhile, Amitabh had a mellow birthday celebration. The actor’s daughter Shweta Bachchan Nanda revealed that Amitabh had a simple yet vibrant birthday dinner with his family members. Taking to Instagram, Shweta shared pictures in which she was twinning with Amitabh. The father-daughter duo was seen wearing boho-style printed kurtas and posing at his home. In another picture, Abhishek joined them in a bright yellow kurta. Sharing the picture, Shweta wrote, “Twinning & Winning - perfect end to an incredible day."

On the work front, Amitabh was last seen in Goodbye. He will soon be seen in Uunchai whereas Rajinikanth is currently working on Jailer.

