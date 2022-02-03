Amitabh Bachchan Sells Parents' South Delhi Bungalow For Rs 23 Crore, New Owners To Demolish It: Report

Legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan has reportedly sold the bungalow that once housed his parents Harivansh Rai Bachchan and Teji Bachchan in South Delhi. The house is named Sopaan and was registered under his mother Teji’s name. The house, situated in Gulmohar Park in the capital, is said to be the Bachchan family’s first home. ​A new report claims the actor sold the house for a whopping Rs 23 crores.

According to Economic Times, the house has been bought by Avni Bader, the CEO of Nezone group of companies. Avni has reportedly known Amitabh for 35 years and lives close to the Delhi property. In data shared by Zapkey, the property is spread across 418.05 square metres and the deal was closed on December 7.

“It’s an old construction, so we will demolish the structure and construct as per our requirements. We have been living in the area for many years and were looking for an additional property. When this offer came, we immediately said yes and acquired the asset," Avni informed the publication.

Pradeep Prajapati, who deals in luxury real estate in South Delhi and Lutyens’ Delhi, told the publication that the house used to be bustling until Amitabh’s parents lived there. However, after they moved in with Amitabh at the actor’s home in Mumbai, the house has been vacant.

Amitabh along with his wife Jaya Bachchan, son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya Bachchan lives in Mumbai. The family stays at their family home Jalsa. Besides that, Amitabh also has a few other properties in the city. These include Janak, which houses his office, Prateeksha, and Vatsa. Outside of Mumbai, he owns an ancestral home in Allahabad and a villa in Dubai.

On the work front, Amitabh has a bunch of movies in the making. He will soon be seen in Jhund, Bramastra with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, and Goodbye with Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta. He also has Runway 34 with Ajay Devgn helming and starring in it, Project K with Prabhas and the Indian adaptation of The Intern co-starring Deepika Padukone in the pipeline.

