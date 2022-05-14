Amitabh Bachchan Sends 'Blessings' to Grandson Agastya Nanda for The Archies, Says 'Love You'

After much anticipation, director Zoya Akhtar unveiled the star cast of her upcoming movie ‘The Archies’. The Netflix project features Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The project also marks the debut film of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda.Big B shared the first video from the movie and celebrated his Grandson’s first project, and sent ‘blessings’ and ‘lot of love’ to him.

The Brahmastra actor took to Instagram and shared a trailer of the upcoming movie and noted, “another SONrise .. my GrandSON ..all the blessings Agastya .. love you ❤️. Get ready to take a trip down memory lane ’cause The Archies by @zoieakhtar is coming soon only on @netflix_in "

Advertisement

Soon after the clip was shared on the photo-sharing-platform, scores of Big B’s followers and granddaughter Navya Nanda chimed into the comments section to post the reaction. While Navya dropped a heart emoticon, fans extended their love by writing, “Very nice ❤️," and “Best wishes."

The nostalgia-soaked clip from the movie which sees Suhana Khan as Veronica, Khushi Kapoor as Betty and Agastya Nanda as Archies.

A few hours back, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar shared a still from the upcoming movie. She wrote, “Ain’t nothing like old school❤️Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in ! "

Advertisement

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan penned a post giving blessings to his grandson Agastya Nanda for his film debut. Amitabh said he was extremely proud as Agastya started filming for the Netflix live-action musical, The Archies.

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Amitabh took to Twitter and shared a tweet by a fan, which had pictures of Agastya, Suhana and Khushi. He wrote, “Agastya… A new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings my love and my wishes ever .. Do well .. and keep the flag flying."

Advertisement

The adventures of Archie Andrews and his squad including Veronica, Betty, Jughead and Reggie, have been immortalised by several adaptions of films and cartoon series. The character Archie Andrews first appeared in the Pep Comics and gained insane popularity in as a standalone character in the pop culture. We would love to see what the Indian adaptation of the series has in store.

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.