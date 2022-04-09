Home » News » Movies » Amitabh Bachchan Sends Handwritten Letter to Nimrat Kaur for Her Performance in Dasvi, Actress Thrilled

Amitabh Bachchan Sends Handwritten Letter to Nimrat Kaur for Her Performance in Dasvi, Actress Thrilled

Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to express her gratitude and happiness.

Dasvi actress Nimrat Kaur took to Instagram to express her happiness and appreciation for the letter she received from Amitabh Bachchan.

Entertainment Bureau| News18.com
Updated: April 09, 2022, 15:03 IST

Dasvi, a social comedy hit OTT platform, Netflix on the 7th of April. Despite the mixed reviews, Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam and Nimrat Kaur left the audience in awe with their marvellous and heartfelt performances. However, Nimrat’s performance, in particular, caught the eye of industry icon, Amitabh Bachchan. In fact, the superstar was so impressed that he sent Kaur a handwritten letter alongside a bouquet of beautiful Madonna lilies and other flowers. The actress took to Instagram to express her gratitude and happiness.

Amitabh Bachchan usually sends handwritten letters to actors for their outstanding performances on the silver screen. And this time Nimrat was no exception. Her portrayal of Bimla Devi, Chief Minister and a politician’s wife, in the film, was spot on and powerful. And when she received a letter from one of the silver screen’s best actors, she was positively thrilled. An Instagram post on Kaur’s account displayed her happiness and appreciation for the letter she received.

The actress wrote, “18 years ago when I set foot in Mumbai city, to imagine that Mr. Amitabh Bachchan would know me by my name, recall us meeting and him appreciating me in a television commercial and years later send a note and flowers for something I attempted in a film - all would’ve been but a distant dream, perhaps someone else’s for me, not even my own."

She continued, “@amitabhbachchan Sir, Apko Mera Sahprem, Anant Sahprem, Anant Dhanywaad! Aaj Alfaz aur bhavnaye, dono kam pad rahi hai. Apka yah snehpurvak pata ajiwan mujhe prerit karta rahega aur is amulye guldasta rui ashirwaad ki mahak meri jindagi ke har kadam par bani rahegi! Aapse mili is shabashi se ek chuppi mahsus ho rahi hai.jaise kisi vishal parvat ya Prachi mandir ke samne hoti hain. Apki shraddhpurvak, sadev aabhari Nimrat."

To our English readers, this crudely translates to, “Sir, Thank you infinitely, with all my love. Today, both my words and emotions are falling short. This loving letter of yours will continue to inspire me for life and the fragrance of your invaluable bouquet of blessings will remain with me at every step of my life. There is a feeling of silence from this appreciation from you like in front of a huge mountain or an ancient temple. Sincerely, ever grateful to you, Nimrat."

