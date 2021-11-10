Amitabh Bachchan Shares a 'Show Business' Secret, But it Has a Hilarious Twist

Amitabh Bachchan’s fan following has never been limited to films. However, it is the veteran star’s social media game which has increased his fandom manifold, particularly over the last decade. The Shahenshah of Bollywood has touched a million lives also through his television stints, philanthropic works, writings and blogs.

One cannot help but listen when Bachchan has something to say. And when it comes to show business, who knows better than Big B. Bachchan, also a film producer, occasional playback singer and former politician, has been an active and integral part of the industry for over five decades now. On Instagram, the 79-year-old shared a photo of himself where his back is facing the camera. Dressed in all-black - leather jacket and trousers, Bachchan looks his dapper self. One cannot deny the highlight of his look is the pair of light reflecting shoes.

In the caption, the Angry Young Man shares a special tip and learning that is a must for one in show business. He wrote, “In show business you never show your back to the audience" adding, “unless you are wanting to show something else" followed by a laughing out loud emoji. In the comments, actor Ranveer Singh wrote, “The G" adding a crown emoticon.

Speaking of Bachchan’s social media presence, it is all things interesting. Fun, candid, spirited and full of life - to sum his posts. Taking a subtle dig at his own age, Bachchan recently shared a quirky post on Instagram. He shared a photo which showed him dressed in a formal suit, lifting a leg with enthusiasm. In the caption, he quipped that he may be ageing, but that has not deterred the impact of his kick.

In another post, Bachchan explained the reason why his traditional black patent leather shoe was replaced.

Currently, the actor is busy hosting the 13th season of television game show, Kaun Banega Crorepati. Including Brahmāstra, he has a slew of films lined up on his work slate such as Jhund, Butterfly, Mayday, Good Bye and an untitled Nag Ashwin film.

