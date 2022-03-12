Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Unseen Picture From The Sets of Uunchai, Impresses Navya Nanda

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan continues to amaze youngsters with his astounding energy and breathtaking zeal to ace the on-screen characters, even at the age of 79. Once again, the veteran actor has proved that he’s still got the moves as he hit the dance floor for his next film Uunchai. Recently, the actor had a hearty laugh as he dropped a picture of himself getting groovy in a room full of much younger co-stars.

With a punch of humour, he wrote in the caption, “Still moving and shaking … errr … the bones." Big B ended his caption with a handful of laughing emoticons. In the picture, the Sholay actor can be seen dancing with his cast and crew, including Danny Denzongpa. Big B looked dapper, as he sported the formal look in a grey suit and black turtle neck. He completed his OOTD with a traditional cap and formal shoes. Of course, fans were quick to acknowledge the post. But what caught our attention was Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter and granddaughter’s comment. Both, Navya Naveli Nanda and Shweta Bachchan entered the comment section and turned cheerleader for the veteran actor.

Reacting to her grandfather’s photo, Navya was in awe as the 25-year-old dropped a hi-five emoticon in the comment section and cheered for him. Shweta acknowledged her father’s post by dropping a heart-eye emoji.

Just last week, the actor shared a close-up look of his character from the upcoming film, Uunchai, which appears to be the picture from the same scene. The Sooraj Barjatya directorial will also feature Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Parineeti Chopra in prominent roles.

Amitabh Bachchan stepped into the month of March on a high spirit with the release of his biographical-sports drama film ‘Jhund’, which is written and directed by Nagraj Manjule. The critically acclaimed movie is based on the story of Vijay Barse, who founded an NGO to rehabilitate street kids and keep them off drugs and crime by turning them into football players.

