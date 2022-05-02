Amitabh Bachchan Shares BTS Picture From Sets of Sooraj Barjatya’s Uunchai

Amitabh Bachchan, who has an enormous social media presence, recently shared a behind-the-scenes picture from the sets of Sooraj Barjatya’s upcoming film, Uunchai. Barjatya finished the shooting of his next movie, Uunchai, a while ago. Consequently, megastar Amitabh Bachchan shared a heart-warming picture with Uunchai co-stars Anupam Kher and Boman Irani.

While sharing the picture, Bachchan wrote in Hindi, “Ye Umar ka Takaza hai; Hairatangez nazara hai."

Fans love Big B’s candid picture:

Big B’s picture has broken the Internet with over 300,000 likes on Instagram. The behind-the-scenes (BTS) picture has won the hearts of the fans. Many flocked to the comment section of the post to shower their love on the picture. One Instagram user wrote, “Legends in a frame." So many fans also dropped heart emoticons in the comment section.

Anupam Kher also shared a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video

Earlier, Big B’s co-star Anupam Kher also shared an adorable behind-the-scenes (BTS) video from the sets of Uunchai.

“It is a WRAP. THANK YOU Sooraj Barjatya for your love, warmth, brilliance and compassion during the shooting of Uunchai! This little jump action we all did was Soorajji’s signature step when we did a good shot. We all did it for him as a tribute to his noble and humble royal direction during Uunchai. This little skip is our little way of saying we love you," wrote Anupam Kher as the caption of the BTS video.

It is worth noting that Anupam Kher had teamed up with Sooraj Barjatya for the 1994 blockbuster, Hum Aapke Hain Koun.

Uunchai is a film based on friendship and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, and Neena Gupta in key roles.

Anupam Kher has just delivered one of the biggest hits of his career, The Kashmir Files.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan has starred in the recently released Runway 34. The aviation drama has received good reviews from the critics and is doing decent business at the box office

