Amitabh Bachchan Shares Priceless Then and Now Pics with Jaya, Abhishek and Shweta Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan’s social media accounts are akin to a treasury of priceless memories. The megastar manages to mine some of the rarest pictures and anecdotes related to his professional and personal life, all of which are extremely loved by his millions of fans. On Twitter, Bachchan shared a very happy photo with his wife -Jaya Bachchan and their children - Abhishek Bachchan and Shweta Bachchan Nanda from the Diwali celebrations this year. The Bachchan clan marked the festival of lights in a low-key way at home together. To his post, the 79-year-old added a very old photograph taken when Abhishek and Shweta were very small kids. Known for his wit, Bachchan made an interesting observation in the two images which was rather heartwarming.

Read: Aishwarya Rai, Navya Naveli Nanda Are All Smiles As They Pose With Bachchan Clan on Diwali; See Pic

Advertisement

On the micro-blogging site, he wrote, "Some picture sitting positioning never changes, even through time," he wrote.

Bachchan also penned a Diwali wish for his fans on social media, written in Marathi language.

A special picture and note followed on Bachchan’s Twitter handle. The megastar collectively thanked all his fans for their wishes. “to the several that have sent wishes on this auspicious day, my gratitude and grace .. it shall be impossible to respond individually to all, so kindly take this as my thankful response,”read his tweet.

Read: Priyanka Chopra’s ‘First Diwali’ With Nick Jonas in Their ‘First Home Together’; See Pics

Advertisement

Earlier on Instagram, Big B shared a wholesome snippet on Instagram from the intimate family affair. In addition to the veteran actor, Jaya, Abhishek, Shweta, the happy photo also featured Aishwarya Rai and her daughter Aaradhya, Shweta’s daughter Navya and son Agastya, all smiling. Decked up in traditional outfits, the entire family put on their best and looked royal. “Family prays and celebrates together,”wrote Bachchan.

In his blog, Bachchan recently revealed the type of celebrations held every year at his residence, Jalsa. "In the diyas of hope and prosperity, it has been deafeningly silent for a Diwali night. no or hardly any sound of fire crackers perhaps a GOI ruling against it, but even so an eerie silence about and a room full of family and each in his or her own world of the mobile,”shared Bachchan.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.