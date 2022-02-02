Amitabh Bachchan Starrer 'Jhund' Is Arriving In Cinemas On 4th March This Year

After much anticipation, the film ‘Jhund,’ starring legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, will be released on March 4, 2022. The movie is directed by Marathi director Nagraj Manjule, best known for his work on ‘Sairat’. The film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Raaj Hiremath, Savita Raj Hiremath, Nagraj Manjule, Gargee Kulkarni, and Meenu Aroraa under the banner of T-Series, Tandav Films Entertainment, and Aatpat.

Big B took to Twitter to reveal a brand new poster for the film, as well as the announcement of the new release date. He captioned it,"T 4178- Iss toli se muqaabla karne ke liye raho taiyaar! Humari team aa rahi hai #Jhund releasing on 4th Mar 2022 in cinemas near you."

Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, best known for his Marathi blockbuster “Sairat" and the critically acclaimed 2013 drama “Fandry," makes his Hindi directorial debut with this film.

In the upcoming sports drama, Big B takes on the role of Slum Soccer founder Vijay Barse. The story is told through the eyes of a professor who encourages street children to form a football team in order to give them a sense of purpose in life. “Jhund" was originally scheduled to hit theatres in 2020 and again in June 2021, but both dates were pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to ‘Jhund,’ Big B has a diverse and interesting film schedule ahead of him. He will next be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ambitious project ‘Brahmastra,’ which has been in the works for over 6 years. It stars Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, alongside Big B, and will be released theatrically on September 9, 2022, in five languages: Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

He is also working on upcoming films such as ‘Uunchai,’ ‘Mayday,’ ‘Good Bye,’ and the Hindi remake of the Hollywood film ‘The Intern.’

