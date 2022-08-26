Amitabh Bachchan Talks About 'Coming To a Standstill' In Heartbreaking Cryptic Tweet Amid Covdi-19 Isolation

Amitabh Bachchan is currently in isolation as he has tested positive for coronavirus. While the superstar has been sharing his thoughts via his Twitter account or blog, he has now dropped a cryptic Tweet. He talked about life coming to a standstill and wrote in Hindi which translates into “Was thinking of running really fast, one decree and all came to a standstill".

Check Out Amitabh Bachchan’s Tweet Here:

This comes a day after Amitabh Bachchan talked about ‘catching up with lost time’ in his blog and expressed disappointment on contracting the deadly virus. “Yes despite all the precautions and the dosage for its prevention .. the injection one and two and the booster thereafter .. the care to not be in the presence of the public realm .. covid did win and come out victorious .. ! to say that I am disappointed would be an under statement .. it is the concern I bring on those that are near and dear .. the sudden issues of the work front and their adjustments if at all they can be , of how to catch up with lost time , especially in the matter of the TV programme which as we are well aware, takes an immense amount of time and energy to coordinate and set up," he wrote.

Advertisement

TOP SHOWSHA VIDEO

Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday i.e August 23. Back then, he shared the news on his Twitter and wrote, “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic)." This is not the first time that the Jhund actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He was found infected with the virus in July 2020 as well.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone and Suraj Barjatya’s Uunchai in his pipeline.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here