Amitabh Bachchan Teases Prabhas After Baahubali Star Sends Him Food That 'Could Feed An Army'

Amitabh Bachchan was treated to home-cooked food by his Project K co-star Prabhas, the actor recently revealed. Big B took to Twitter and revealed that the Baahubali star sent him food that was ‘beyond delicious’ and the quantity could have fed an army of people. Although he didn’t reveal the dishes that Prabhas sent him, the actor did mention that Saaho star sent him special cookies.

“‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. your generosity is beyond measure .. you bring me home cooked food, beyond delicious .. you send me quantity beyond measure .. could have fed an Army .. the special cookies .. beyond scrumptious .. And your compliments beyond digestible," Amitabh tweeted.

The Jhund star recently started filming for Project K. He shared a tweet last week to reveal that he has begun filming. “First day .. first shot .. first film with the ‘Bahubali’ Prabhas .. and such a honour to be in the company of his aura, his talent and his extreme humility ❤️❤️ .. to imbibe to learn .. !!" he tweeted.

Prabhas shared a picture of Amitabh from his film Deewar and wrote, “This is a dream come true for me. Completed the first shot of #ProjectK today with the legendary @amitabhbachchan Sir!" Apart from Amitabh, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone will also be seen in the movie. She began filming for Project K in 2021. When she flew down Hyderabad, she was welcomed with a moving card. “To the daughter of the South, who’s been ruling the hearts globally. To the princess of the nation, who’s cherished as a treasure. Welcome home DP! Come, let’s conquer the world together," the note read.

Project K, directed by Nag Ashwin, is said to be a mega budget and a pan India project. The multi-lingual sci-fi genre is reported to be one of the most expensive Indian films of all time. Two schedules for the film have already been completed. The film is slated to be released in 2023. The film is being co-produced by Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt and Priyanka Dutt.

