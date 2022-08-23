Amitabh Bachchan Tests Coronavirus Positive; Fans Wish Him Speedy Recovery

Amitabh Bachchan has been tested positive for coronavirus. On Tuesday night, the megastar took to his official Twitter account and shared the news with his fans. “I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. (sic)," he wrote.

Fans were quick to express concern and wish a speedy recovery to the actor. Prayers for your speedy recovery dearest Sir! 🙏🙏 please take proper rest. Hope you feel better soon!" one of the fans wrote. Another social media user Tweeted, “Wish you a quick recovery sir .. hope you are feeling okay .. take rest..don’t worry about writing the blog .. just rest well sir..please."

This is not the first time that the Jhund actor has tested positive for COVID-19. He was found infected with the virus in July 2020 as well. Back then, the actor Tweeted, “I have tested Covid positive. Shifted to Hospital. Family and staff undergone tests, results awaited. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested." He was also hospitalised in Mumbai’s Nanavati Hospital but was discharged later after his full recovery. During that time, Amitabh’s son and actor Abhishek Bachchan was also found infected.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan is currently hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati 14. Apart from this, he will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra along with Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The film also stars South superstar Nagarjuna and popular television actress Mouni Roy. Brahmastra will hit theatres on September 9. Besides this, the megastar also has the Hindi remake of The Intern along with Deepika Padukone in his pipeline.

