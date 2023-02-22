The makers of Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath have now revealed the release date of the film with a power-packed announcement video. On Wednesday, they dropped a clip featuring Tiger in the most rugged and raw avatar.

It begins with a crowd cheering for ‘Ganapath’ as Tiger introduces himself and says, “Mujhe na ladai pasand hai aur na hi ladne wale. Soch raha hu dono mein se kisi khatam karu (I do not like fights or those who indulge into fights. I am thinking what should I end)". He flaunts his muscles, leaving all excited for the film.

Ganapath is all set to release around Dussehra on 20th October 2023 in five languages including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu.

Talking about the film producer Jackky Bhagnani shares, “I have always been a fan of seeing this new world through the lens of cinema, that’s what really excited me about this film. And I am thrilled, excited and can’t wait for the audiences to witness and visually experience this new dystopian world of Ganapath. As always, it’s been our endeavor to bring to the audience larger than life cinema and Ganapath will surely enthrall you with its unique and picturesque storytelling."

While the film stars Tiger and Kriti in the lead, Amitabh Bachchan will also be making a special appearance in it. Ganapath is the second time that Tiger and Kriti will be sharing the screen. They made their Bollywood debuts also together in 2014 with Heropanti.

Last year, Kriti talked about reuniting with Tiger and told E-times, “We have taken very long to reunite. Next time we should do it sooner. It was a lot of fun also because I feel like we both have a soft corner for each other because we started our journey together literally. We were like babies and we both have grown as people and also as actors, professionally, personally everything. So, it’s nice to be back on set with him and see him like a much more evolved person. I think we have great chemistry, we always have had. Some people have seen some footage of the film and they have really loved the chemistry".

Pooja Entertainment presents ‘Ganapath’ in association with Good Co. Directed by Vikas Bahl, the film is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, and Vikas Bahl.

