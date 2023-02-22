Bollywood has always been known for its glamorous and glitzy world of films, where actors reign supreme. While some actors have risen to stardom with their original names, others have chosen to change their names to make themselves more appealing to their audiences. It’s not uncommon to see Bollywood stars change their names, but what’s interesting is the story behind the names they choose.

These celebrities’ names have become a part of their identity and brand. Here are six Bollywood stars who changed their names and their birth names are different from their now-popular names:

1. Akshay Kumar - Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia

The Bollywood Khiladi is also a real-life Khiladi. Akshay Kumar is one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood and lives a lavish lifestyle. You might not be aware that this isn’t his real name. Rajiv Hari Om Bhatia is the actor’s real name.

2. Madhubala - Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi

Mumtaz Jehan Begum Dehlavi, better known as Madhubala, was a legendary actress who was called the “Marilyn Monroe of Bollywood". She was born in Delhi. Following her entry into the film industry, she changed her name to Madhubala.

3. Amitabh Bachchan - Inquilaab Srivastava

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema, was born as Inquilaab Srivastava in Allahabad. He changed his name to Amitabh Bachchan to pursue his acting career in Mumbai.

4. Katrina Kaif - Katrina Turquotte

Katrina Kaif’s alluring beauty and acting abilities have catapulted her to the top of the Hindi film industry. The actress’ name is as lovely as she is, but before moving to India, she changed her surname to Kaif, which is her father’s surname. Previously, she went by her mother’s maiden name, Katrina Turquotte.

5. Salman Khan - Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan

Salman Khan is the ‘Bhai’ of Bollywood. He is well-known for his incredible acting abilities as well as his superb hosting abilities on the popular reality show Bigg Boss. However, Salman Khan’s name is simply a shortened version of his full name, Abdul Rashid Salim Salman Khan.

6. Sunny Leone - Karenjit Kaur Vohra

Sunny Leone, B-Town’s Baby Doll, was an adult movie star before entering Bollywood. She does, however, have millions of fans all over the world. She is a real beauty and a fantastic actress. But did you know that Sunny’s given name isn’t Sunny? Karan Karenjit Kaur Vohra is her Punjabi name.

