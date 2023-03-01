Home » News » Movies » Amitabh Bachchan to Headline Ribhu Dasgupta's Courtroom Thriller Drama Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan to Headline Ribhu Dasgupta's Courtroom Thriller Drama Section 84

Amitabh Bachchan will be collaborating with Ribhu Dasgupta for the third time after the TV series Yudh and the movie Te3n.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Bohni Bandyopadhyay

News18.com

Last Updated: March 01, 2023, 17:05 IST

Mumbai, India

Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan will play the lead role in new thriller movie Section 84.
Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd., and Filmmaker Ribhu Dasgupta’s next film, a courtroom drama thriller, Section 84, in association with Jio Studios, will star the legendary Amitabh Bachchan in the lead role.

This film will mark Amitabh Bachchan and Ribhu Dasgupta’s third collaboration together after the critical success of Yudh (thriller TV miniseries released in 2014) and Te3n (released in 2016).

Director Ribhu Dasgupta expresses, “I feel happy, blessed, and honoured to collaborate with Sir again. Looking forward to it."

Vivek B. Agrawal, Producer, Reliance Entertainment, says, “It’s an honour to have Mr. Bachchan on board in our next film and I’m thrilled to be starting this adventure with him and Ribhu in Section 84.“

Sameer Chopra, VP Marketing, Reliance Entertainment, says, “We are absolutely delighted to start work on Section 84. Mr. Bachchan’s unparalleled superstardom paired with Ribhu’s amazing story telling craft would make Section 84 an incredible watch for audiences worldwide.“

Section 84 is presented by Reliance Entertainment in association with Jio Studios and produced by Reliance Entertainment, Film Hangar, and Saraswati Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. The film is written and will be directed by Ribhu Dasgupta.

first published: March 01, 2023, 17:05 IST
last updated: March 01, 2023, 17:05 IST
